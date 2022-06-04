M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.91.

MTB opened at $177.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.53. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.95.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 22.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $2,564,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $2,119,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 17.1% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1,276.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

