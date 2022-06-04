Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Up 11.6%

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) shot up 11.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.65 and last traded at $39.58. 27,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,647,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.46.

Several research firms recently commented on NTRA. Stephens began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.15.

Get Natera alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.61 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 81.90% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz bought 219,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.74 per share, for a total transaction of $6,317,626.80. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,559 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $67,177.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,007.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,332 shares of company stock valued at $659,678 over the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 90,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 50,530 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Natera by 848.2% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 104,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 93,300 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 72,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Natera by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,610,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,528,000 after acquiring an additional 329,984 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 1,127,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,886,000 after purchasing an additional 405,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.