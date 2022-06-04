National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target Raised to C$102.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTIOF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.27.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NTIOF stock opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $67.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.6756 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 3.37%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

About National Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.