National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $189.55 Million

Analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNNGet Rating) will announce $189.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $185.98 million to $193.29 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $178.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year sales of $763.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $748.91 million to $776.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $797.13 million, with estimates ranging from $756.11 million to $824.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NNN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Shares of NYSE NNN traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.30. 522,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,527. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.70. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 126.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,212,000 after purchasing an additional 130,339 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth about $1,248,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 193.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

