National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on NSA. StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.38.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $46.95 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.68.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.43). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,878,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,820,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,159,000 after purchasing an additional 666,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after purchasing an additional 598,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,794,000 after acquiring an additional 487,999 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

