nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.30–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $401.00 million-$403.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.78 million.nCino also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.30)-(0.28) EPS.
NASDAQ NCNO traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.90. 984,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,187. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. nCino has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $79.43.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. nCino’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $2,542,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,772,661.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $72,556.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,958,765.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in nCino by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in nCino by 414.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
