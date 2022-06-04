Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NKTR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Nektar Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.46.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $19.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.85. The company has a market cap of $676.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $24.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.89 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.64% and a negative net margin of 476.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 21,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $85,608.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,776.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $68,919.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,974.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,627 shares of company stock valued at $334,277 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 186,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 6.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 211,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $359,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.