NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.40-5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70-6.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.77 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.40-$5.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,625,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,867. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp has a 12 month low of $64.58 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.57.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global downgraded NetApp to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.42.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $142,268.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,836.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,124,859 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after buying an additional 294,399 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in NetApp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,077 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,649,000 after purchasing an additional 117,651 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in NetApp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,966,533 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $180,901,000 after purchasing an additional 30,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,703,167 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $141,363,000 after purchasing an additional 39,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

