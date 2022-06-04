Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0206 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 32.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $7.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NML. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 164.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 29,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $374,000.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

