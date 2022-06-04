Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,948 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 108,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBIX stock opened at $95.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.79. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $108.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $1,391,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,733.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 8,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $803,647.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,483 shares of company stock worth $4,386,457. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

