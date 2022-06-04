New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.49.

NGD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

New Gold stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,663. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.29 and a 1-year high of C$2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.59, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

