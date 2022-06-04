New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.37–$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $913.87 million.New Relic also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.38–$0.35 EPS.
NEWR traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.29. 447,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,716. New Relic has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.28.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEWR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.09.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of New Relic by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 129.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in New Relic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About New Relic (Get Rating)
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.
