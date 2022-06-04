New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.37–$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $913.87 million.New Relic also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.38–$0.35 EPS.

NEWR traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.29. 447,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,716. New Relic has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.28.

Get New Relic alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEWR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.09.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $1,983,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 3,472 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $244,671.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $731,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 110,752 shares of company stock worth $6,923,832 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of New Relic by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 129.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in New Relic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Relic (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.