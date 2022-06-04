New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.38–$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.00 million-$214.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.34 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.37–$0.31 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.09.

New Relic stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.29. The stock had a trading volume of 447,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,312. New Relic has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.28.

In other New Relic news, insider Steve Hurn sold 4,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $327,353.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,681.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $127,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,572 shares in the company, valued at $111,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,752 shares of company stock worth $6,923,832 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of New Relic by 615.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

