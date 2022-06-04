Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Sells $744,040.00 in Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,732,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Ronald Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $67.82 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.94%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 456,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,764,000 after acquiring an additional 57,832 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Newmont by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

