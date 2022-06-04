NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Receives $90.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $78.69. 9,275,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,671,527. The company has a market capitalization of $154.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.22, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.22.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

