NFT Alley Trading Down 3.1% This Week (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (ALLEY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. NFT Alley has a market cap of $11,297.10 and $60,585.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NFT Alley has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One NFT Alley coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 129.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.51 or 0.04566415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.21 or 0.00427298 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00031731 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About NFT Alley

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using U.S. dollars.

