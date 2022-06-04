NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.25.
NNGRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NN Group from €52.50 ($56.45) to €56.50 ($60.75) in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NN Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NN Group from €63.00 ($67.74) to €58.00 ($62.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
NNGRY stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.26. 30,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 23.80 and a quick ratio of 23.80. NN Group has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average is $25.91.
NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.
