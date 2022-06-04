Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.92-$1.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE NOMD traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.56. 241,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOMD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

