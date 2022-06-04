North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:NAS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,884.39

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,884.39 ($49.14) and traded as high as GBX 3,900 ($49.34). North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 3,820 ($48.33), with a volume of 3,506 shares.
The stock has a market cap of £521.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,881.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,225.65.
About North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:NAS)
