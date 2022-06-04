Northern Right Capital Managem Acquires 10,484 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem bought 10,484 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $24,218.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,824,068 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,597.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Northern Right Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 6,292 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $15,163.72.

On Thursday, May 19th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 40,000 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $86,000.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 25,000 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $51,250.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 80,000 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $128,800.00.

Shares of Great Elm Group stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.87.

Great Elm Group ( NASDAQ:GEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 22.21% and a negative net margin of 17.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Great Elm Group by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Great Elm Group by 8,312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 121,029 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Great Elm Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 29,788 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in Great Elm Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 381,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 81,970 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

