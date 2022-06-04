Northern Right Capital Managem Buys 6,292 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 6,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $15,163.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,855,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,881,234.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Northern Right Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 10,484 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $24,218.04.

On Thursday, May 19th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 40,000 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $86,000.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 25,000 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $51,250.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 80,000 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $128,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GEG opened at $2.44 on Friday. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Great Elm Group ( NASDAQ:GEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEG. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Great Elm Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 381,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 81,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Elm Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 349,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Great Elm Group by 49.0% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Great Elm Group by 8,312.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 121,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Great Elm Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

