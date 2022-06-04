NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NortonLifeLock’s near-term results are likely to continue benefiting from rise in demand for cybersecurity-related products due to continuously increasing global hacking events. The company is witnessing strong demand for its solutions as reflected from its growing customer base. Solid demand for identity theft protection solutions such as dark web monitoring and ID advisor, is a positive. Moreover, continued stabilization of direct customer count has been a tailwind. Moreover, its cost-control measures are helping in margin expansion. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry over the past year. However, the company is suffering from changing customer-spending behavior and execution risks. Moreover, intense competition in the cybersecurity space is a headwind. Also, a highly leveraged balance sheet is a concern.”

NLOK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded NortonLifeLock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.83.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.65.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,879,000 after buying an additional 973,843 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 539,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after buying an additional 46,673 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,955,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 72,210 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,703,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,406,000 after buying an additional 913,131 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

