Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $89.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $199.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $95.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.65.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on NVS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Novartis Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.