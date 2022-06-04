Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) is Crosslink Capital Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Crosslink Capital Inc. lessened its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,801,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 280,882 shares during the quarter. Nutanix makes up about 9.1% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Crosslink Capital Inc. owned about 0.83% of Nutanix worth $57,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 6,714,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,155,000 after buying an additional 283,965 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,678,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,920,000 after buying an additional 367,120 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,542,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,871,000 after purchasing an additional 47,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,534,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,605,000 after purchasing an additional 439,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,468,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,502,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 11,594 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $275,705.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $108,508.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Nutanix from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Nutanix to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Nutanix to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of Nutanix stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,256,566. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.06. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

