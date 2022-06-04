Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their buy rating on shares of Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$125.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a C$95.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Nutrien to a hold rating and set a C$79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$125.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$103.62.

Shares of TSE NTR opened at C$117.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.24. The company has a market cap of C$64.92 billion and a PE ratio of 11.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$130.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$109.20. Nutrien has a 1-year low of C$71.40 and a 1-year high of C$147.93.

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.27 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 17.5300013 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

