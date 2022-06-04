NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives $62.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.82.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Shares of NUVA traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.53. 509,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,391. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -71.87, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.40.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,147,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,696,000 after acquiring an additional 219,982 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $83,630,000 after acquiring an additional 218,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,149,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after acquiring an additional 698,360 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 22.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,509,000 after acquiring an additional 192,295 shares during the period.

About NuVasive (Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.