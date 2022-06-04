Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE NCA opened at $9.17 on Friday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 807,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 32,857 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 551,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 61,726 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 31,687 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 53,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

