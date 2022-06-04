Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NOM)

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0415 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NOM opened at $12.65 on Friday. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $16.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

