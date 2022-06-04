Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NUO)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the asset manager on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 35,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

