NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 on July 6th

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.845 per share by the semiconductor provider on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

NXP Semiconductors has increased its dividend by an average of 65.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. NXP Semiconductors has a payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to earn $13.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $182.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $164.75 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

