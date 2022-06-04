O3Swap Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.59 Million (O3)

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 4th. One O3Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, O3Swap has traded flat against the dollar. O3Swap has a total market cap of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get O3Swap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 83.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.53 or 0.01350431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.78 or 0.00411629 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00031303 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000267 BTC.

O3Swap Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

Buying and Selling O3Swap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade O3Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase O3Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for O3Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for O3Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.