Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits One Day Volume of $48.03 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $343.46 million and approximately $48.03 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0683 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000258 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

