Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $158.94 and last traded at $158.94. 6,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 323,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.31.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.29.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

