Oddz Price Tops $0.0350 on Major Exchanges (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $353,726.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0350 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 72% against the dollar and now trades at $262.50 or 0.00889670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.69 or 0.00429386 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00031107 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

