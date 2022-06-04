Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share.
Shares of OKTA traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.38. The company had a trading volume of 14,335,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,670. Okta has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $276.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.08 and its 200-day moving average is $169.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.18.
In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $1,170,602.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
OKTA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.96.
Okta Company Profile (Get Rating)
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.
