Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

Shares of OKTA traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.38. The company had a trading volume of 14,335,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,670. Okta has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $276.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.08 and its 200-day moving average is $169.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $1,170,602.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Okta by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.96.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

