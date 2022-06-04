Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $152.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $216.00 to $152.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OKTA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $98.38 on Friday. Okta has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $276.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Okta will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $899,016.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $1,170,602.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 944.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 129.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

