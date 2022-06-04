Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.32)-(0.31) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.34). The company issued revenue guidance of $428-430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $422.87 million.Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.14–$1.11 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Okta from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Okta from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Okta to $150.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.96.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $98.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.37. Okta has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $276.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The business had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $1,170,602.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Okta by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Okta by 10.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Okta by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

