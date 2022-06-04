Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $6.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $7.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $335,106,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,586,696,000 after buying an additional 320,332 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,485,000 after buying an additional 317,891 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after buying an additional 277,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 595,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,368,000 after buying an additional 266,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

ODFL traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $268.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,160. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

