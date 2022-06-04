Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.08% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $33,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,485,000 after purchasing an additional 317,891 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 595,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,368,000 after acquiring an additional 266,650 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,673,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,005,000 after acquiring an additional 179,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,087,000 after acquiring an additional 88,213 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.17.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $268.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.90 and a 200 day moving average of $306.97.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

