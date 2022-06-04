Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Earns Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $88.00 price target on the stock.
OTCMKTS:ODMUF opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Old Mutual has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75.
Old Mutual Company Profile (Get Rating)
