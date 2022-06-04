Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Earns Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ODMUF opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Old Mutual has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75.

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.

