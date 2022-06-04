OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.30

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $54.30 and traded as high as $58.45. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $57.67, with a volume of 5,110 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMVKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($62.37) to €53.00 ($56.99) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($58.06) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($51.61) to €50.00 ($53.76) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.50 ($52.15) to €51.00 ($54.84) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OMV Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $1.781 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

