OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Sells $93,900.00 in Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) Director Steven J. Heyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,161,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,358.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

OSW opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSW. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 13,139 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

