OnTheMarket’s (OTMP) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of OnTheMarket stock opened at GBX 81 ($1.02) on Tuesday. OnTheMarket has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 130.22 ($1.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £60.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 96.85.

Get OnTheMarket alerts:

In other OnTheMarket news, insider Clive Edward Beattie sold 16,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £11,560.50 ($14,626.14).

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OnTheMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OnTheMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.