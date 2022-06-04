OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Given “Buy” Rating at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.25 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OPGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OpGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OpGen in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.67.

OpGen stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.53. OpGen has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.76.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.19). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 72.67% and a negative net margin of 680.36%. The business had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OpGen will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in OpGen by 1,020.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OpGen by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 323,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OpGen by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 32,875 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

