OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) CEO Todd G. Schwartz Buys 4,554 Shares

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz purchased 4,554 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.28 per share, for a total transaction of $14,937.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 143,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,358.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:OPFI opened at $3.15 on Friday. OppFi Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that OppFi Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OppFi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPFI. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OppFi during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in OppFi during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in OppFi by 14.8% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 688,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 88,782 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in OppFi during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in OppFi by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

