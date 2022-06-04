Orbitcoin Price Up 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (ORB)

Orbitcoin (ORB) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0775 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $249,627.41 and $101.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,584.48 or 1.00002753 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00030724 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.06 or 0.00196245 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00091168 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00116275 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00189651 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000200 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.