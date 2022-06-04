Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchard Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers medical research, gene therapy and inherited disorder treatment services which transforms the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through autologous ex vivo gene therapies. Orchard Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a market cap of $59.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 65.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 20.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 41,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

