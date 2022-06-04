P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Shares Down 3%

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $63.65 and last traded at $63.65. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.59.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BKFKF shares. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of P/F Bakkafrost from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fearnley Fonds raised P/F Bakkafrost from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 700.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.87.

P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products under the Bakkafrost and Havsbrún brands in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Farming FO; Farming SCT; Value Added Products; and Fishmeal, Oil and Fish Feed.

