Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $78,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,770.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after acquiring an additional 91,104 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 70.2% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 121,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 50,018 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $3,359,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp (Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.