Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) will report $2.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.07 billion and the highest is $2.19 billion. Packaging Co. of America reported sales of $1.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year sales of $8.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $8.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 11.50%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.86.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after acquiring an additional 161,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,167,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,275,105,000 after acquiring an additional 233,142 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,842,000 after acquiring an additional 242,764 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,904,000 after acquiring an additional 514,803 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,521,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,996,000 after acquiring an additional 370,435 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PKG traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,832. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $124.78 and a twelve month high of $168.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

